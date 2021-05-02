Alarm.com (ALRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,515,381.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,676 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

