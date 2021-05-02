Akash Network (AKT) Price Tops $5.36

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $300.93 million and $1.28 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $5.36 or 0.00009439 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network's total supply is 134,104,348 coins and its circulating supply is 56,164,543 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network's official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

