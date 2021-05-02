Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the March 31st total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.3 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $121.50 on Friday. Airbus has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $125.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.99.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
