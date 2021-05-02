Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, a growth of 68.0% from the March 31st total of 183,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $121.50 on Friday. Airbus has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $125.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,127,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $123,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

