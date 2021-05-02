AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.400-8.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.60 billion-$10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 8.400-8.600 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.67.

AGCO stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.92. 1,032,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.21. AGCO has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

