Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $56.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Shares of AFL opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter worth $945,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

