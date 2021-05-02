Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

Shares of AERI opened at $17.13 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $803.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

