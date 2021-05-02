AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AER opened at $58.25 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.04 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. AerCap’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

