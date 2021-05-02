Aeon Trading Up 25.1% Over Last Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $46.84 million and $129,518.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00005209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.47 or 0.00726172 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

