Aeon (AEON) Trading Up 59.4% Over Last Week

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Aeon has a total market cap of $50.07 million and $337,931.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 59.4% higher against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.16 or 0.00005592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.00714884 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 374.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeon

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.