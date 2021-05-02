Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANNSF shares. HSBC cut shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $179.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.19. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

