AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.62, but opened at $31.93. AdvanSix shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 960 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,075 shares of company stock worth $113,226 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 10,477.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $815.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.69.

AdvanSix Company Profile (NYSE:ASIX)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

