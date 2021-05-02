Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

