Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 31,940 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,940 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions accounts for 2.2% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 653,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,580,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $14,788,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth $12,605,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

