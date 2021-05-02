Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Invests $593,000 in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,525,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,799,000 after buying an additional 1,206,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $46,674,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $14,405,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $10,554,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth $8,428,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

