Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,194 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Huntsman by 1,241.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 48,162 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Huntsman by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Huntsman by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 181,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

