AdEx Network Price Reaches $1.30 on Top Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $154.08 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069536 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.00855330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00096219 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00047758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,880.79 or 0.08593421 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 125,303,421 coins and its circulating supply is 118,160,945 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

