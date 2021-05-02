Addus HomeCare (ADUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

ADUS opened at $105.80 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $129,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $1,223,430. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.