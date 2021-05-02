ACV Auctions Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions’ (NASDAQ:ACVA) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 3rd. ACV Auctions had issued 16,550,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $413,750,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During ACV Auctions’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $33.99 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

