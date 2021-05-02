Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 135.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Aclaris Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.8% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $519,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,722.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $23.85 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

