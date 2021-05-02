Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.30-$2.55 EPS.

NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. 736,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.80.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.