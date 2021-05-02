Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Absa Group has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.
Absa Group Company Profile
