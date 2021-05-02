Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Absa Group has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.

Get Absa Group alerts:

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.