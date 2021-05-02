AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.37-12.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.43. AbbVie also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.370-12.570 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.47.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.50. 10,575,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

