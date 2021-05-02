AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 149.4% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 55,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 806,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,238,000 after buying an additional 93,340 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

AbbVie stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

