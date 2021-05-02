ABB’s (ABB) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ABB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. ABB has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $33.48.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,895,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ABB by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after buying an additional 211,804 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,418,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 10,502.6% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 110,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 109,857 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

