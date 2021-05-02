AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ELUXY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

