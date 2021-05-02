AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of ELUXY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
