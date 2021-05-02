AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DNB Markets cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.
Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
