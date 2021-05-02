AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. Pareto Securities cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DNB Markets cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $56.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. Analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

