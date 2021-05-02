AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

ABDP stock opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £520.31 million and a P/E ratio of 179.69. AB Dynamics has a twelve month low of GBX 18.85 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,138.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,052.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

In related news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total transaction of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

