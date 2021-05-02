A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

