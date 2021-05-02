$98.05 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to announce $98.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the highest is $98.14 million. Quantum reported sales of $88.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year sales of $355.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.10 million to $355.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $401.19 million, with estimates ranging from $388.20 million to $420.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quantum in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

QMCO remained flat at $$8.52 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,942. Quantum has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.55.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Quantum by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 104,655 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

