89,527 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,527 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of IDACORP as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,602 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,877 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,925,000 after purchasing an additional 732,674 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in IDACORP by 161.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 240,376 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 773,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,270,000 after acquiring an additional 171,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 933.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 78,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

