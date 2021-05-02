84,000 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,610,044.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,505,964 shares of company stock worth $139,741,356 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

