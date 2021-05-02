$8.44 Billion in Sales Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to post sales of $8.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $9.12 billion. The TJX Companies reported sales of $4.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year sales of $42.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.01 billion to $44.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.88 billion to $47.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

NYSE TJX opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. United Bank grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 11,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,004.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 83,006 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $494,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.