$7.52 EPS Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report $7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.60 and the lowest is $7.50. Lam Research reported earnings of $4.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.67 to $26.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $32.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $20.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $620.45. 1,366,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,886. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $229.69 and a 1-year high of $669.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $513.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

