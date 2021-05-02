5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.39

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.39 and traded as high as C$4.14. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$4.12, with a volume of 89,192 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Laurentian boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.64.

The company has a market capitalization of C$336.40 million and a P/E ratio of 124.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.13.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

