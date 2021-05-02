5,086 Shares in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ORMP opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $322.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORMP. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.