$507.36 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report $507.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $535.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.20 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $498.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRX. Guggenheim raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. 1,100,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

