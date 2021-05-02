4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
4Front Ventures stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 517,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,503. 4Front Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
