4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,348,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

4Front Ventures stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 517,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,503. 4Front Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Get 4Front Ventures alerts:

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. It operates through Retail, Production, Pure Ratios, and Real Estate segments. The company produces and sells cannabis and CBD. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 11 dispensaries in Massachusetts, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arkansas, and Arizona.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for 4Front Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Front Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.