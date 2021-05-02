$49.25 Million in Sales Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post $49.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.50 million and the highest is $51.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $113.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $210.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $275.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.43). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%. The business had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASPS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.30. 80,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,439. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $16.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

