$480,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce sales of $480,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $530,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $900,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $5.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $12.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.13 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $369.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 302,995 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 82.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 352,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 158,943 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

