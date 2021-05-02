$47.76 Million in Sales Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will report $47.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.71 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $44.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $194.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $187.96 million to $199.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $203.44 million, with estimates ranging from $195.73 million to $208.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGC. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 105,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,518. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $605.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

