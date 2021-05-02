4,170 Shares in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,600,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $23,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $2,110,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,510. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSFS opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

