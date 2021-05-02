$4.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to post $4.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.93 billion and the lowest is $4.82 billion. Kimberly-Clark posted sales of $4.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.06 billion to $20.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $133.32. 3,209,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.50. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.