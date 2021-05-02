-$4.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce ($4.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.07). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($6.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year earnings of ($13.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.71) to ($8.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $3,135,932.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 48.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $412,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 128.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.95. 3,741,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,891,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.