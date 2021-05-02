$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will announce sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.28 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group posted sales of $4.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year sales of $18.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $19.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $21.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,316. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $189.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $671,132,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after buying an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.