3EDGE Asset Management LP Purchases New Shares in KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG)

3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KESG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000.

KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.05. KraneShares MSCI China ESG Leaders Index ETF has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.14.

