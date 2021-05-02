3,946 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

