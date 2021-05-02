$385.79 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post $385.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $371.00 million and the highest is $396.50 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $378.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Quaker Chemical stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.35. 65,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $138.39 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.42 and its 200-day moving average is $249.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,264.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1,155.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.