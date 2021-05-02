3,752 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Bought by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $88,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. AlphaValue raised Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,615,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,130. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73. Stellantis has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.50.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3813 dividend. This is a positive change from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

