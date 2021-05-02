3,300 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 46.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 184,496 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.40 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. The company has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

