$31.71 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to post $31.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.88 million and the lowest is $30.50 million. Zynex reported sales of $19.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $139.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $144.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $195.36 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $206.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynex by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Zynex by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zynex by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,460 shares during the period. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 716,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.81 million, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.28.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

